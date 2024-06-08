SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.18.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. SLM has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The company had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SLM will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. SLM’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $42,108,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in SLM by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,786,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,574,000 after buying an additional 1,969,885 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in SLM by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,517,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SLM by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,136,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 6,779.4% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 894,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,483,000 after acquiring an additional 881,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

