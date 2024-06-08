Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SNN

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

NYSE SNN opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,431.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 128,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 120,159 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 170,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,382,000. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.