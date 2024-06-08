Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $838,455,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,302,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,152,000 after acquiring an additional 743,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,064,804.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,880 shares of company stock worth $12,890,065 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.21. 4,355,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,815,774. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.72. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.41 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

