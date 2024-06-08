Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 305,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,960,000 after acquiring an additional 37,827 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,454,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $470.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,107. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $461.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

