Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $424,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Xylem by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $137.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,359. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.33. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Xylem

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.