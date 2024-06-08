Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $939,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,646,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,757,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $176,219,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,923,000 after purchasing an additional 797,884 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,953,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,564,000 after purchasing an additional 600,804 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.92. 1,819,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,329. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.14%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

