Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,439 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 3.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,534,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,906. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

