Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 60 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix stock traded down $9.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $753.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,384. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $759.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $804.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.81.

Get Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.