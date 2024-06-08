Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.1 %

NFLX stock traded down $7.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $641.47. 1,876,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,795. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $664.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $612.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.32. The stock has a market cap of $276.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

