Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.06

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.06 and traded as low as $4.37. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 7,539 shares changing hands.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 million, a P/E ratio of 56.13 and a beta of -0.23.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sono-Tek stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.57% of Sono-Tek as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

