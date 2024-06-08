SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Insider Sells $11,611.26 in Stock

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 771 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $11,611.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

  • On Tuesday, May 28th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 341 shares of SoundThinking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $5,568.53.
  • On Monday, May 20th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 419 shares of SoundThinking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $6,071.31.
  • On Monday, March 11th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 161 shares of SoundThinking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $2,592.10.
  • On Thursday, March 7th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 115 shares of SoundThinking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $1,887.15.

SoundThinking stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 1.21. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.48 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSTI. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 10.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in SoundThinking during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 23.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

