Soviero Asset Management LP Invests $4.98 Million in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 270,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,000. Nordstrom comprises 2.5% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Soviero Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Nordstrom as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,876,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,998. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.03. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $23.54.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

