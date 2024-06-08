Soviero Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Soviero Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 940,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,000 shares during the period. AMMO comprises about 1.0% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Soviero Asset Management LP’s holdings in AMMO were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in AMMO in the third quarter worth $884,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AMMO in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AMMO by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in AMMO in the fourth quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWW traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.45. 616,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,404. AMMO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $290.72 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.30.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

