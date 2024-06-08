SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Stake Boosted by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of BILS stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $99.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,924. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.22.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.