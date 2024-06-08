SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Stake Boosted by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BILS stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $99.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,924. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.22.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.