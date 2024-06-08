Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.63 and last traded at $56.63. 109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.06.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.49.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.6678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $0.26.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

