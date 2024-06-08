Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Buys 3,730 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,994,000 after purchasing an additional 460,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,723 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,260,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,151,000 after acquiring an additional 152,114 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,028,000 after buying an additional 738,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,839,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after buying an additional 464,248 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $33.54. 50,927,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,592,750. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $37.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

