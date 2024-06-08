Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Makes New $494,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 655,476 shares of company stock worth $48,718,705. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,371,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,721. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.37. The company has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.