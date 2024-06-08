Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,730 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,379,967,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,127,000 after acquiring an additional 144,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after acquiring an additional 223,728 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $349.33. 847,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,109. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

