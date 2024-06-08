Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 13,360 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,469.2% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,438,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.9 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,056,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,748,760. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

