Status Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Status has a market capitalization of $128.95 million and $2.91 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00010831 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,440.63 or 0.99978705 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012359 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00097256 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,566,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03413386 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $2,443,728.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

