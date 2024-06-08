Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $110.24 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $110.24 million and $3.82 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,404.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $469.75 or 0.00676830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00115111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00038762 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00239195 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00053268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00080814 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 463,647,818 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

