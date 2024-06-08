Stephens Inc. AR Buys 635 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. American Trust raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,410,000 after purchasing an additional 875,601 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,304,000 after purchasing an additional 715,487 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,154,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,527,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,702,000 after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $57.44 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

