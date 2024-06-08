Stephens Inc. AR Buys 78,738 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 561.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,738 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.08% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 47,516 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 49,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 35,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.42 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.48.

