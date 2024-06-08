Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $317.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.49 and a 200-day moving average of $422.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.03 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

