Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.09% of Nordstrom worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,675,000 after purchasing an additional 975,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nordstrom by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,604 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 14.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 229,544 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,544,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE JWN opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

