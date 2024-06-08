Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,241,000 after purchasing an additional 203,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $134.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $139.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.10 and a 200 day moving average of $125.75.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

