Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $35.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
