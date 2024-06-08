Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $35.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.