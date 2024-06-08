Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 5,685 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,400,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,611 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,181,849,000 after buying an additional 600,638 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after buying an additional 1,490,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $3,426,529,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,862,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,631,021,000 after acquiring an additional 385,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $167.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

