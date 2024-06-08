Stephens Inc. AR Sells 850 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 32,282.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,000.
BATS:IGHG opened at $76.55 on Friday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23.
The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.
