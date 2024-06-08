StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives $35.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.79.

STEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on StepStone Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director David F. Hoffmeister purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in StepStone Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,994,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,635,000 after acquiring an additional 627,059 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in StepStone Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 850,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,396,000 after acquiring an additional 510,283 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $13,137,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 210.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 518,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 351,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,823,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,175,000 after purchasing an additional 289,383 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ STEP opened at $41.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $45.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.07.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

