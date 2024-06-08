Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $62.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $69.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $59.45. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -268.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 30.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 8.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 19.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

