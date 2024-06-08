Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $185.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Paylocity from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.69.

Paylocity Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $139.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.06. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $135.76 and a 12-month high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total transaction of $302,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total transaction of $302,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $3,376,393.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after purchasing an additional 658,057 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,396,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,895,000 after buying an additional 621,946 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $82,172,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,181,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 2,212.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 381,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,965,000 after acquiring an additional 365,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

