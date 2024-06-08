StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.74.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $3,429,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,041.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,340,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,145 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 38.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 343,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 131,965 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

