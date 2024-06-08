StockNews.com Downgrades Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Sell

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $44.38 on Thursday. Vericel has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4,433.57 and a beta of 1.74.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $780,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,708,739.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $780,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,739.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $169,046.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,480.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,152 shares of company stock worth $2,083,143 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Vericel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after buying an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

