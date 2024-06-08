StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Down 13.9 %

Neonode stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Neonode has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 256.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

