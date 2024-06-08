StockNews.com Lowers ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.38.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $150.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.35.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 260.75% and a negative return on equity of 61.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 483,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

