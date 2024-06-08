StockNews.com Upgrades Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after buying an additional 6,369,350 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after buying an additional 2,472,847 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,367,000 after buying an additional 2,155,640 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,849,000 after buying an additional 1,368,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,436.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

