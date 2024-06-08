Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Acquires 513,401 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 134.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 895,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,401 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 4.8% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $68,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $1,320,192.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,469,601. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

EW stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.14. 2,427,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,054. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

