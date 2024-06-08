Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3,439.9% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,143,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 3.6 %

APD stock traded up $9.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.53. 2,225,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

