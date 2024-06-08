Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.6% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 431.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 370.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 31,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $7.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,195,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,819. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

