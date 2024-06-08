Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,315 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.7% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $38,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.94.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,512,580 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $581.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,904. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

