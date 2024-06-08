Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 1,455 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 25,408.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 536,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,351,000 after purchasing an additional 208,952 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 45,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,372. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The stock has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.