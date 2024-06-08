Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 5,308 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.93. 2,627,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,891. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average of $94.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.