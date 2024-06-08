Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 42.3% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.07 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

