Substratum Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.07 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00010904 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,231.53 or 0.99999350 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00012222 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001053 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00096338 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023944 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

