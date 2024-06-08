Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74. 7,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 17,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services.

