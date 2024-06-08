Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.10

Shares of Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.10 and last traded at $72.10, with a volume of 27 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.10.
Suruga Bank Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15.
About Suruga Bank
Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Suruga Bank
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Suruga Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suruga Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.