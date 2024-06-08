Swipe (SXP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.66 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $181.06 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swipe

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 606,504,902 coins and its circulating supply is 606,504,433 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

