Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $9.03. Approximately 4,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 8,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $16.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.69.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($7.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 75.40% and a negative net margin of 5,784.73%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical Co. ( NASDAQ:TLIS Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.29% of Talis Biomedical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company, focusing on developing medical devices for infectious diseases and other conditions at the point of care in the United States. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

