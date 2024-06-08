Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) vs. BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Critical Analysis

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioCardia and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $480,000.00 14.11 -$11.57 million ($7.05) -0.53 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $17.45 million 69.71 -$135.89 million ($4.77) -6.75

BioCardia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 0 2.88

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BioCardia and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BioCardia currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,512.90%. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $50.38, suggesting a potential upside of 56.44%. Given BioCardia’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of BioCardia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BioCardia has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -2,208.76% -3,638.68% -261.66% Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -71.12% -55.30%

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats BioCardia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing an allogeneic cells therapy platform, which is an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy in Phase I/II trial to treat ischemic heart failure and acute respiratory distress syndrome. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system for minimally invasive targeted delivery of biologic agents to the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. BioCardia, Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. It is developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other infectious disease prevention. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

